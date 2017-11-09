Barickman, Dean winners of Board of Finance six-year race

In Tuesday’s municipal election in Redding, Democrats Jamie Barickman and Robert Dean beat Republicans Jenifer Wyss and Laurie Richardson in the full-term, six-year Board of Finance municipal race.

Barickman got 1,251 votes and Dean got 1,143 votes, while Wyss got 945 votes and Richardson got 886 votes.

“I am very appreciative of the support I received from Redding voters. They delivered a message to the leaders of our town that they expect protection of the values we hold dear and a commitment to working together to find the long-term solutions that will keep Redding one of the greatest small towns in America,” Barickman said. “I look forward to working with the existing members of the Board of Finance to achieve our common goals.”

“It’s great after working hard to see it come out the way I wanted. And I really look forward to doing the things I promised when I was running,” Dean said, with a large smile on his face.

Throughout his campaign, Dean said he feels Redding has an inadequate tax base and is overly dependent on taxes from its individual houses. He believes this issue can be resolved in Georgetown development.

Dean had been vice chair of Redding’s Planning Commission for 19 years.

Barickman, who served on the Redding Board of Education for 12 years, said he believes in working with Aquarion/Eversource, Redding’s largest landowner, to find solutions to Redding’s residential property tax dilemma.

Richardson, who brought her daughter with her to the polls for support, said it was her first time running for office. “This is the first highly contested race in memory,” she said. “There has been a great public discourse this year.”

Ward Mazzucco, Republican Town Committee vacancy chairman, said, “I congratulate all the winners of today’s election and look forward to working with them in the best interests of our wonderful town.”