Miller beats Lewis and Goldberg in Board of Finance 4-year race

Democrat Ed Miller beat Republican Lewis Goldberg and Democrat Mark Lewis in Redding’s municipal election on Tuesday in the Board of Finance race to fill a four-year vacancy.

Miller received 1,162 votes, Goldberg received 648 votes, and Lewis — a write-in candidate — received 322 votes.

“I’m very thankful to the voters for the support they showed me as well as the entire Democratic ticket. It’s clear that voters wanted change at the Board of Finance. I will work hard to keep Redding the best small town in Connecticut — with strong schools, open space and low taxes,” Miller said. “We also need to restore respect between the BOF and other boards and become more open and welcoming to public input. Finally, I hope to work with the selectmen and other boards to find a solution for Georgetown that maintains our town’s character but also broadens our tax base.”

“The nomination of Ed and l, over the objection of our respective parties’ leaders, represents voters’ insistence upon a more collaborative, transparent and responsive budgeting process,” Goldberg said. “I congratulate Ed Miller and wish him the best of luck. He should also rest assured that I intend to hold him fully accountable to his campaign promises.”

Miller is a longtime member of the Board of Education and Park and Recreation Commission. He has worked as a financial controller at Goldman Sachs and as an attorney at the United States Department of Justice.