Whaley, Pilato, Hoeing, Reilly win for Redding Board of Education

In Tuesday’s municipal election in Redding, two Democrats, Heather Whaley and Colleen Pilato, as well as two Republicans, Laura Hoeing and John Reilly, were elected to the Redding Board of Education for four-year terms.

Whaley got 1,065 votes, Pilato, 927, Hoeing, 914, and Reilly, 806. The four of them beat petitioning candidate Christopher Parkin, who got 506 votes.

“I think that we’re really lucky in Redding that we had so many people that wanted to fill these positions, and I want to thank everybody for coming out to vote. I think it’s so awesome that the Democrats came out in such a big way,” Whaley said.

Whaley has served on the Board of Education since February after being appointed to fill a vacancy. She also served as an alternate on the Zoning Board of Appeals. An author and screenwriter, she has supported arts and education in the public schools.

In her candidate statement, Pilato said she feels the biggest issue facing Redding is a lack of communication. She said she will actively work on broadening and modernizing effective communication.

Reilly said he looks forward to serving a community that welcomed him and his family immediately a few years ago.

“We love it here and I look forward to working with the board to improve our schools, our community and our town. There’s a lot of hard work ahead, and I hope everyone will join me in setting a long-range plan for our schools that will be great for our students and our community,” Reilly added.

Reilly said he feels the Board of Education’s most pressing issue is its reluctance to present clear and agreed-upon goals via long-range planning. “The only way to mend the fractured relationship between the boards is to agree upon what the schools need to thrive,” he said in a statement. “Once that is established, the budget process follows a plan that all parties have agreed upon.”

Hoeing said she is thankful to have earned a seat on the Redding Board of Education.

“I look forward to serving our town’s children with my new colleagues,” she said.

While Parkin said he was disappointed with the results, he said he will remain a strong presence in the Redding Board of Education and will be present at future Board of Education meetings in town.

“I’m obviously disappointed with the result, but I have no regrets. No matter what, I’ll keep fighting for our schools,” Parkin said. “Running without a party, I had to earn every single vote. Even though I came up short, I’m grateful that over 500 people heard my message and deliberately voted for me, not because of my party but because of ideas.”