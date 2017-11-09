The Redding Pilot

Democrats win in Region 9 Board of Education race

In Tuesday’s municipal election in Redding, Democrats Cheryl Graziano and Gwen Denny beat Democrats Frank Taylor and Kevin Murray for the Region 9 Board of Education, which oversees Joel Barlow High School.

Graziano got 1,312 votes and Denny got 1,231 votes, while Taylor got 774 and Murray got 839 votes.

Graziano, who was smiling happily after her win, said she felt “excited and relieved at the same time.”

She added that she is “glad the race is over and glad to see the turnout that it had.”

In her campaign, Graziano proposed that Region 9 develop a five-year education plan for Barlow that would be measured by relevant metrics such as SAT/ACT scores, percent of college attendance, academic course offerings, and expected enrollment.

Graziano is a certified public accountant with more than 22 years’ experience in finance and 10 years in professional development, advocacy and leadership.

In her campaign statement, Denny said she feels that declining enrollment is a big issue at Barlow, but other issues include the role of technology, substance abuse and teenage anxiety. She is currently on the Redding Board of Education, served on the BOE/PTA liaison committee, was a member of the tri-board superintendent search committee, and is co-president of the Easton Redding PTA council.

 

