Musical dads: Six Redding fathers form rock ’n’ roll band

With 14 kids among them, one would think these six Redding dads would have enough to talk about. Yet they all have something else in common — performing.

The dads — Todd Bennett, lead singer and guitar, Matt Champagne on guitar, David Monson on drums, Scott Smith on guitar, David Goodacre on keyboard, and Chris Howard on bass — recently formed their own rock ’n’ roll band, called Vintage.

Vintage will make its Fairfield County debut public performance at The ’Port restaurant and bar in Westport on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 9:30 p.m. Entrance is free.

“We play a nice mix of rock and roll from the 70s through today,” said Monson, 49, who works full-time in software sales.

The band plays only cover songs.

“We try to play songs that we think people will listen to and try to dance to,” said Smith, 44, a part-time professor of legal studies at Pace University.

Vintage covers songs by Tom Petty, Lenny Kravitz, Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam, and Adele. The band also plays classics from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

When getting ideas about what songs to play, Monson said, it’s majority rules.

“The rule is, as long as three of us like a song suggestion, we give it a shot in rehearsal, and then if everyone likes the way it sounds, it makes the set list,” he said. “We also try to keep in mind balancing our musical tastes with what the audience would enjoy hearing.”

Band members’ children are in kindergarten through 10th grade and attend all three Redding schools.

According to Smith, while they all like to play music with their families or on their own, “this is a chance to do something fun and do a little entertaining at the same time.”

Monson said he first had the idea of forming a band in February.

“We were trying to get some guys together in Redding. We all knew other through our children and through the community,” said Monson, who has performed in about five or six bands since he was in high school.

“We started with myself, Scott, Todd, and Max, and then we added a few more guys,” Monson said.

Their first rehearsal was in March.

Vintage members now rehearse once a week at Bennett’s house, in a studio he converted in his basement.

In June, the band played for the first time in public at a house party for friends.

“It was a lot of fun and we had a very good response from the crowd, which energized us to want to keep going and have a formal debut,” Smith said.

Smith said the goal of band is to “have some fun together and if our gig goes well, to play publicly more often.”

“Everyone does this as a hobby,” Smith said. “Aside from having kids, music is our common thread.”

Band members are all friends outside of the band and see each other regularly at social gatherings, as well as during outdoor activities.

“Scott, [myself] and Matt all went fishing this summer on Matt’s boat on Long Island Sound. The seas were raging that night and we all caught fish, but Scott caught the biggest fish — a tautog,” Monson remarked.



One way the six dads are getting their name out is through their mothers. “We all asked our moms if they would come and watch us and bring as many friends as they have,” Monson said.

While members continue to keep busy with their children, Monson said, they plan to find the time to keep their music going.

“We have all been coaching our kids over the last several years in all different sports — football, baseball, basketball, and lacrosse,” Monson said. “But we still want to make room to have some fun once a week and rock.”

For more information on Vintage, visit facebook.com/Vintage-1847926992185540/.



