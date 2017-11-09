Obituary: Patrick McGrath

Patrick McGrath peacefully passed away on November 4, 2017 with his wife of 27 years, Melissa Williams McGrath, and their son, Daniel Stephen McGrath, at his side in Nashville, Tennessee. A loving husband, father, and son, as well as a cherished brother and friend, Patrick will be missed but remembered by all who were fortunate to cross his path.

Patrick, born March 12, 1959, in Dallas, Texas, is also survived by his mother, Rebekah LeFlore, mother-in-law, Nancy Williams, brother and sister-in-law, Gerry and Dana McGrath, sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Ken Besancon, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Col. David Max Williams, Ret., and Sara Williams, nephews, Conor and Sean McGrath, and nieces, Amanda and Nicole Besancon, Ryan McGrath, and Maxie and Grace Williams.

Patrick was Joel Barlow’s first All-State basketball player, named by the New Haven Register after the 1975-76 season. He played college basketball at Central Connecticut before moving to Texas and earning a Business Administration degree from the University of Texas at Dallas. He remained an active athlete by participating in in numerous cycling organizations and races in Texas and Tennessee and also coached various youth basketball teams in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Patrick served as Vice President of Technical Services at Intermedix Corporation since April 2017. Prior to that, he was the Chief Information Officer and Chief Technology Officer of WPC Healthcare, Inc.

Pat’s family will welcome friends and celebrate Pat’s life on November 14 in Brentwood, TN.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573 (http://www.lls.org/).

An online guestbook and more information about Patrick’s life are available at AustinFuneralService.com.