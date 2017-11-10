Teens start program to give students a safe ride home

Two seniors at Joel Barlow High School are offering a safe, no-questions-asked ride home to those who may have been at a party that got out of hand.

Luca Cerbin and Michael Klein-Wassink, both 17, have established Safe Rides of Redding and Easton, a volunteer program that’s open to all Barlow students. The program will begin on Friday, Nov. 10.

If teens are out with friends or at a party where there is underage drinking, they may safely call Safe Rides. A fellow student will pick them up wherever they are and drive them home or to a preferred destination.

The rides are available only to Barlow students who live in Redding and Easton. Drivers won’t go out of these towns, either to pick up or drop off.

The Safe Rides program is made up of high school volunteers. It will operate Friday and Saturday nights from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

A team of eight to 10 students will gather at St. Patrick Church on Black Rock Turnpike and wait for calls.

“The student might be intoxicated or might just need a ride home,” Luca said.

There will always be two people in the car with the passenger at all times — a driver and a navigator, who has GPS and will direct the driver.

There are currently 74 volunteers from Barlow who will be helping with Safe Rides.

“We have set up eight teams because we figure there is about four fridays and four Saturdays per month,” Luca said. “Each team will work once a month.”

Neighboring towns that already have Safe Rides programs are Ridgefield, Wilton, Westport, Greenwich, and Darien. Luca said he thought it was time Redding had one as well.

“There have been several accidents over the past few years involving teens and driving,” he said. “It’s tragic to see these accidents happen and I wanted to do something to help prevent more.”

Michael said he was inspired to create Safe Rides after the car crash in June 2016 that left Easton teen Zack Standen paralyzed and in a wheelchair.

“I was frustrated that people would go on Facebook and say, ‘We should do this and that’ [in regard to creating a Safe Rides program], but no one ever did anything,” Michael said. “So I thought, ‘Why shouldn’t it be me?’”

“Honestly, the biggest thing for me is to keep the future generations of Barlow safe,” he added.

Luca and Michael met with Redding police Chief Doug Fuchs and First Selectman Julia Pemberton about their idea in March.

“We wanted to get the police on our side and talk to town leadership as to how we can set this up,” Luca said.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Danbury, a national service organization, is sponsoring Safe Rides.

Team captains have already been assigned and each call will be recorded. Drivers will use their own cars and will get secondary driver’s insurance from the Kiwanis Club.

“We are really hoping that the word gets out that we are doing this program, and that teens know they won’t get in trouble if they use it,” Luca said. “It’s completely anonymous.”

According to Luca, the Connecticut Safe Rides law that requires 16- and 17-year-old drivers to have had their license for one year before driving others outside of immediate family is waived with Safe Rides. This is because Safe Rides is sponsored by a nationally sponsored program in Connecticut.

“When you are working for Safe Rides, you can get your license and work for Safe Rides the very next day,” Luca said.

“With this program, we just want to keep teens safe in the community,” he added.

The Safe Rides number is 203-308-0604.