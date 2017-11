Joel Barlow High’s Jessica Muczynski goes up for a kill during a girls volleyball match in the second round of the state Class L tournament on Thursday, Nov. 9. Sixth-seeded Barlow beat 11th-seeded Masuk 3-1 (25-14, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15) and will visit third-seeded Stratford in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 6 p.m.