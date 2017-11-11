Bailey’s Backyard celebrates 18 years, welcomes new executive chef

Sponsored Content:
When Bailey’s Backyard in Ridgefield recently marked its eighteenth year, owner Sal Bagliavio reaffirmed his popular restaurant’s commitment to high-quality local ingredients and to seeking the best that local sources have to offer.
“We are showcasing even more local produce, meat and seafood,” he said. “We are also seeking to be more accommodating to guests by adding more gluten-free and vegan options.”
The heightened focus on local, seasonal sourcing means more frequent menu changes. Bailey’s offers a $40 four-course Market Table Tasting menu every Wednesday, and that menu changes each week.
Heading Bailey’s kitchen is Executive Chef Zachariah Campion, who shares Bagliavio’s commitment to high quality local sourcing. Campion graduated from the Simsbury High School’s culinary program and continued his training at Johnson & Wales University College of Culinary Arts in Providence. His restaurant experience includes Local 121 in Providence, Metro Bis in Simsbury and ON20 in Hartford, where he was the executive sous chef.
“I knew Zach was the right chef for Bailey’s because of his training and experience and his passion for food,” Bagliavio said. “Rounding out our team are Wine and Craft Cocktail Manager Kyle Martinez and Executive Sous Chef Steven Tisdale — both committed to locally-sourced seasonal ingredients. Kyle recently passed the introductory exam with the Court of Master Sommeliers, and before Bailey’s, Steve cooked at The Schoolhouse at Cannondale. My goal is to make Bailey’s sustainable in every sense of the word, and this team can achieve that.”
Bailey’s is located at 23 Bailey Avenue in Ridgefield.