UPDATE, 12:17 p.m.: Black Rock Turnpike is now open, according to a tweet from Redding CT Dispatch.

ORIGINAL POST: Route 58 is closed between Meeker Hill and Giles Hill Road around noon Friday, Nov. 10. Reports say the closure is due to a fire.

Firefighters from Ridgefield are helping cover Redding while local firefighters are at a fire.

Updates will be posted as they become available.