Barlow Theatre Productions presents Noises Off

By Terri Jennings, Contributor on November 13, 2017 in Events, Happenings, Lead News, News, Regional, Schools · 0 Comments

Doors Cast 2: Elsie Tierny, Colleen Callahan and Joseph Redmond. — Mark Pritchard photo

Joel Barlow High School’s fall play, Noises Off, offers a unique collaboration of parents, teachers and students from the school. According to director Diana Canova, the cast forms a winning team. “They are each and every one a pleasure to work with, and they are all talented.”

The show will run for four performances: Friday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m.

Sardine Cast 2: Wyatt Hoover and Benny Viselli. — Mark Pritchard photo

The play, written in 1982 by English playwright Michael Frayn, is a witty, farcical play within a  play. Frayn was inspired to write Noises Off while he was watching Lynn Redgrave perform in his earlier play, The Two of Us, from backstage. Frayn found that the play was actually more hilarious viewed from behind the scenes.

Because the cast is composed of just nine characters, Canova decided to double-cast the show. “Our creative team loves working with all these talented actors,” said Canova. “I picked this play because I figured we could all use a good laugh, and this play is full of them!” She added that farcical theater is very challenging to perform. “It requires split-second timing, stamina and a great feel for comedy.”

Canova pointed out that choosing plays for high school theater can be difficult because of changing viewpoints and mores. “At the end of the day, good material is good material. When you start with that, then add actors who are talented and willing to learn, then you have outstanding ‘high school theater.’”

All performances will be held at the Joel Barlow High School auditorium, 100 Black Rock Tpk., Redding. Tickets are $12 for students/$15 for adults. All tickets will be held at the door and there is no reserved seating. Download the ticket order form at jbhstheatre.weebly.com. For any questions regarding tickets, contact Mrs. Guerriero at [email protected] Note: This show is not recommended for anyone under ninth grade.

The show is coordinated by Liz Morris.

Sardine Cast 1: Kevin Keating, Finn Navin, Nikky Brannan, Josie Hoover; Sophie Bacas, seated. — Mark Pritchard photo

Doors Cast 1: Annalie Ciolino, R.J. Giannicchi, Elsie Tierney, Willy Krosnyak, and Nic Morris. — Mark Pritchard photo

