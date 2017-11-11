Heritage Center News and Activities, Nov. 13-17

Special programs and notes

Opera Talk — Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. The session’s theme, by request, will be opera quartets and ensembles. RSVP the office to register. The event is free.

What to Expect When You Call 911 — Officer Schnell of the Redding Police Department will give a free presentation on this topic at 1 p.m. on Nov. 15. Learn how emergencies are handled and have questions answered. Call the office for details. Register by Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Staying in Touch with Loved Ones — This free presentation on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. is given by Ryan Ventura, a health care advocate. He will impart simple strategies for keeping healthy and rewarding communication with friends and family, even for those who don’t have a computer. Register at the office by Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Create your own holiday decorative candle centerpiece. The workshop will be held on Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. and all materials and step-by-step directions will be provided. Register by Nov. 22. The workshop is sponsored by Bethel Health Care and is free.

Holiday Luncheon — Thursday, Dec. 7. The Heritage Center will hold its annual holiday luncheon at noon. Reservations are currently being accepted. The cost is $7.

Solo Harp Concert — Wednesday, Dec. 20. The concert will feature classical and holiday music. Professional harpist Rebecca Swett of Fairfield will perform and share information about her harp. Cost: $3.

Lunch at the Heritage Center — CW Resources provides lunch each Tuesday and Wednesday at noon for a donation of $3. Those interested in attending lunch need to register one week in advance and no later than 1 p.m. on Wednesday. For the month’s menu, contact the office.

Please note: For all weekly classes at the Heritage Center, register at the office at the beginning of each month before class begins so instructors can have accurate rosters.

The week ahead:

Monday, Nov. 13

9 a.m. — Beginning Tai Chi*

10 a.m. — Tai Chi*

1:30 p.m. — Advanced Genealogy*

2 p.m. — Creating with clay*

3:30 p.m. — Beginning Genealogy*

Tuesday, Nov. 14

9:30 — Beginning Spanish*

10:30 — Intermediate Spanish*

10 a.m. — Opera Talk

10 – noon — Reiki sessions available by prior appointment*

10 – 3 p.m. — Acupuncture and/or massage, available by appointment*

Noon — Lunch* prepared by CW Resources (reservations must be made by noon on Wednesday of the prior week)

Noon — Yoga for the Rest of Us

12:30 — Bridge

1:00 — Art: Painting in all mediums*

Wednesday, Nov. 15

8:50 a.m. — Yoga*

10 a.m. — Tai Chi*

10 a.m. — Current events discussion

Noon — Lunch* prepared by CW Resources (reservations must be made by noon on Wednesday of the prior week)

1 p.m. — Special presentation: What to Expect When Calling 911.

Thursday, Nov. 16

10 a.m. — Special presentation: Staying in Touch with Loved Ones.

10 a.m. — Quilting

10 – noon — Reiki session available by prior appointment*

11:30 a.m. — Guided meditation and Qi Gong*

12:30 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Afternoon quilting bee

Friday, Nov. 17

9:30 a.m. — Fitness to Fit You*

11 a.m. — Tai Chi*

*Requires registration fee. Contact the Heritage Center for details and registration information.

Information

The Heritage Center’s routine schedule of operation is Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Stop by the office in the community center or call 203-938-9725 for further information on programs and to register for activities. Free van service for seniors needing transportation to medical and special services is also offered. The van service operates Mondays through Thursdays with first pickup at 9 a.m. and last take-home at 4:30 p.m. It also does Friday morning runs for trips to the bank, grocery store and library. Call the Heritage Center office at least one week in advance to schedule a ride.