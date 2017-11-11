Democratic Party statement in regard to Redding’s municipal election

The Redding-Georgetown Democratic Party is proud of the wonderful candidates we ran on our ticket and won every seat. We are thrilled that Reddingites reaffirmed their confidence in Selectmen Julia Pemberton and Peg O’Donnell. While they were both uncontested, the support they received demonstrates the positive impact they have had on our town. Redding voters have sent a clear message that our local Democratic Party represents their values and is moving Redding in the right direction.

I am pleased with the turnout, especially given the weather and the fact that there was no opposition in the Board of Selectmen races. All of the candidates on the ballot worked hard this year and I want to express my appreciation to each and every one of them — regardless of the results — for their willingness to serve this special town.

Local elections are significant both in their short-term impact on municipal government and life and their long-term “trickle up” effect on state and national elections. Importantly, the results of our municipal election are yet another example of the nationwide rejection of the party of Trump.