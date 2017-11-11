The Redding Pilot

Meadow Ridge hosts second annual dog show

Meadowminster Dog Show at Meadow Ridge

On Thursday, Oct. 26, Meadow Ridge senior living community in Redding hosted its second annual Meadowminster Dog Show. More than 100 residents, team members and guests, as well as nearly 30 dogs, participated in the event.

Michelle Bettigole, the community’s executive director, was emcee, and provided details about each breed of dog. Awards were given for the largest dog, smallest dog, best groomed, most obedient, and best trick. There was also a full agility course with awards given to the top three competitors.

There was also a special guest — Officer Adam Cleary and his K-9, Bishop, from the Bethel Police Department.

After the show, guests and dogs had an opportunity to interact and socialize during a Yappy Hour.

