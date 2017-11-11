Bestselling authors to present Mark Twain story at library

Bestselling author Philip Stead and illustrator Erin Stead are coming to Mark Twain’s library to present the completion of a story Twain himself penned more than a century ago.

On Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m., the husband-and-wife duo — both Caldecott Award winners — will share how they came to be entrusted with bringing Mark Twain’s once lost story to life in their illustrated new book, The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine. This visit to Redding is a specially inserted stop on their book tour.

Board President Jennifer Wastrom said, “What an honor it was for the Steads to have been chosen to pick up Mark Twain’s pen and asked to finish his uniquely witty fairy tale. And what an honor it is for us, his library, to roll out the red carpet for them in celebration of the completed story.”

According to Mary Hoskinson, head of Children and Teen Services at the library, the back story behind the publication of this historic new book is in itself a fascinating story. “In a hotel in Paris one evening in 1879, Mark Twain sat with his young daughters, who begged their father for a story. Twain began telling them the tale of Johnny, a poor boy in possession of some magical seeds. Later, Twain would jot down some rough notes about the story, but the tale was left unfinished — until now. Those notes were discovered in the Mark Twain archive at the University of California at Berkeley and became the foundation of a fairy tale published more than a century later,” Hoskinson said.

The authors will share the process of writing and illustrating the new work in a presentation suitable to children middle school age and older. In addition, copies of the book will be available for sale and signing at the program for $25.

A reception with light refreshments will follow. Those who are interested may sign up on the library’s website, marktwainlibrary.org, or call 203-938-2545.