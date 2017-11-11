Keeping its chances for a spot in the state Class M tournament alive, the Joel Barlow High football team defeated Bethel 48-14 at homecoming on Saturday, Nov. 11.
Barlow, which never trailed, led 14-0 in the first quarter courtesy of touchdown runs by Alex Stillman and Will Cusick before Bethel cut the lead to seven with a touchdown pass from Tyler Davis to Connor Meehan. Stillman scored again on a one-yard run with 3:37 left in the half.
The Wildcats had time to answer, capping off a 68-yard drive on a pass from Davis to Jaheim Grant, who broke a tackle for a 34-touchdown with 1:17 to go. With 17 seconds to go Calvin Peterson caught a 17-yard pass from Trevor Furrer and it was again a two-touchdown game.
In the second half it was all Barlow, which scored three touchdowns. Peterson scored two and Furrer had one as the Falcons capped off the victory.
Now 6-3 overall, the Falcons finish the regular season on Thanksgiving Day at Weston, which also needs one more win to make the Class M tournament.