Keystone Club seeks donations for Christmas tree fund-raiser

The Keystone Club is busy preparing for its Tree Musketeers holiday project. Each year, the Keystone Club creates holiday tree ornaments by hand and solicits local tree farms to donate Christmas trees for local families in need.

This year, through local social services agencies, the Keystone Club has identified a record number of families in need of trees.

Send checks to the Redding Boys & Girls Club, 170 Cross Highway, Redding CT 06896, or visit bgcre.net.

For more information, contact the Tree Musketeer committee heads at [email protected] and [email protected]