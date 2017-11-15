The Redding Police Department provides a way for underprivileged children to get needed items for the holiday season.

The Shop With a Cop Program affords children who would otherwise go without during the holiday season the opportunity to spend some time with a Redding police officer while shopping for things that will make their holidays a bit more joyous.

This program is entirely driven by individual and business donations. Redding Social Services will identify a few children, ages 6 to12, who would benefit from the program. The referrals are followed up by the Redding Police Department.

Those wishing to donate may mail contributions to the Redding Police Fund, Redding Police Department, 96 Hill Road, Redding CT 06896.

Special recognition will be made for donations of $200 or more.