Redding fourth grader talks about her book on autism

Fourth grader Mia Callot of Redding is a published author who likes to educate other children about children who have autism. She is 9 and attends Redding Elementary School.

She has presented and donated her books to schools in Ridgefield, Weston and Edgartown, Mass., and has some other donations scheduled for the rest of school year, including Westport and Wilton.

Mia presented a book she published for children on autism to a second grade class at Redding Elementary School. In the coming weeks, she will be presenting her book to children in kindergarten through fourth grade at RES.