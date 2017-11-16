Letter: Resident enjoyed Putnam Park’s Ghost Tour

To the Editor:

Those who did not join in the Ghost Tour at Putnam Park on the night of Oct. 28 missed an extraordinary event.

The Ghost Tour, sponsored by the Friends and Neighbors of Putnam Park (FANS) and re-enacted in full Colonial military uniform by the Connecticut 5th Revolutionary Company, transported the more than 100 viewers back to the harsh winter quarters in 1778-79 endured by elements of George Washington’s defensive Redding position. By the flickering light of campfires, we viewed three vignettes.

A surgeon showed his medical instruments and practices of administering to wounded soldiers. A “patient” groaned in the shadows from his pile of blankets.

Col. Henry Dearborn, commanding the camp’s New Hampshire and Canadian troops, spoke. He told us that Canada was then considering joining the American colonies. He told of poor morale and difficulties of command resulting from the troops’ physical discomfort and their lack of food and adequate clothing (not to mention pay). He told of fights, spies, deserters, and two executions.

The third scene was of a trial of a spy and a deserter, resulting vividly in a hanging and firing squad execution, as occurred near what is now Redding’s Gallows Hill Road.

After an hour or so, guided by FANS docents with lanterns and flashlights — as well as several child “ghosts” flitting about — all returned to the park’s Visitors Center for a reception to mingle with the re-enactors and enjoy hot cider and cookies.

The Ghost Tour is part of FANS’ annual program of special events at the park seeking to infuse its relevance with the important history of our area. It complements such other FANS presentations, particularly School Week in May, when re-enactors educate fifth through seventh graders from a wide regional radius, and the Winter Walk, always (regardless of whether) on the first Saturday in December, to convey a sense of how harsh life must have been during the winter of that encampment.

To keep abreast of FANS activities, and to join in supporting its activities, visit putnampark.org.

Henry Merritt

Old Hattertown Road