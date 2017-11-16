A drop in its level of play would not get the Joel Barlow High boys soccer team very far in the state Class L tournament.

The seventh-seeded Falcons, fresh off a South-West Conference championship, did not have the same intensity for the next part of the post-season. This was the difference in the second round last Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Hosting 10th-ranked Daniel Hand of Madison, the Falcons faced an uphill battle early. Unable to get on track, they fell 3-0 to the Southern Connecticut Conference champs in a rematch of last season’s finalists.

“Hand’s a championship team just like we are,” said Barlow head coach Paul Winstanley. “You can’t show up with a half effort against a championship team and expect to get a good result.”

The Falcons were also not at their usual level when they hosted 26th-seeded Platt Tech of Milford two days earlier but still dominated in a 6-0 win.

Barlow took the lead in the third minute when Tony Paolini shot from just outside the box into the far left bottom corner and out of keeper Justin Brunetti’s reach. The Panthers came close in the 24th when Barlow keeper Jackson Stalowir caught David Oliveira’s effort at the far post, but that was their only real attempt in the first half.

Despite territorial dominance and further efforts from Paolini, Jack Warren and Ben Goodacre, it took until the 25th minute to add to that lead when Paolini crossed for Goodacre to head in at the far post. Five minutes later the game was safe when Nathan Fenningdorf fed Julio Calish and his shot found the left corner.

The Falcons struck again two minutes into the second half when Paolini laid off the ball to Pablo Correa-Ramirez for him to shoot under Brunetti. A minute later, Fenningdorf slipped the ball to Correa-Ramirez for him to convert again, this time to the left of Brunetti, who soon after made a superb save to thwart Goodacre. Platt still had its moments, and Santi Moreno’s shot was well saved by John Hoeing in the 47th minute.

Barlow wrapped up the scoring in the 75th when Fenningdorf provided another assist, this time to Brendan McCarthy. The Panthers never gave up, though, and Oliveira again came close with a header in the 77th.

The level of competition increased greatly when the Falcons faced Hand. They never matched the tempo of the Tigers (who also defeated them in last year’s state final) and were under pressure early when a free kick from 45 yards into the Barlow box was headed clear by Warren.

“We looked like the exact same team we looked like on Monday,” said Winstanley. “We told them if you play like this you’re not going to get past the next round. Apparently, it was very prophetic.”

Within three minutes, Hand was in front as a long throw from Owen McShane was deflected onto Julio Calish and into the net for an own goal. Although the Falcons had the odd foray into the Tigers’ half (when goalie Thomas Hobin punched out Grant LaGaipa’s free kick and Goodacre crossed after a good run), Hand dictated play and went further ahead in the 29th when William Akers latched onto another throw in and shot high into the net past Stalowir. Barlow was in a hole that it would never get out of after 35 minutes, when Stalowir slipped and Jack Green rolled the ball into the far corner.

“The amount of errors we were making was so uncharacteristic,” said Winstanley. “We didn’t look like ourselves at all. For some reason we just didn’t come to play.”

The Falcons salvaged some pride by upping the pace in the second half and holding the Tigers to the interval score of 3-0 but still did not really test Hobin further. Paolini had an effort blocked by a defender then shot over the bar and Anthony Rizzo’s run was halted before he had a chance to shoot.

Goodacre’s cross did not trouble keeper Tobin, who also got to a through ball before Paolini could. However, Hand also had late headers from John Ruggiero and Green that could easily have increased the score en route to the win.

Barlow finishes the season at 16-3-1 overall.

“It was an excellent season, but the way we went out,” said Winstanley. “Had this been some dogfight, we’re hitting balls off the post, they sneak one in and win, 1-0, I’d be fine.”