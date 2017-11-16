Part of the state Class L tournament has seemed like a regular-season schedule for the Joel Barlow High girls volleyball team.

In their first three matches the Falcons faced two South-West Conference opponents, including Masuk in the second round last Thursday, Nov. 11. While the Falcons had some trouble in one set they remained focused for the rest of the night in a 3-1 (25-14, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15) win.

“We knew that if we could attack the right side of the court we’d have great success, and that was where we got all of our kills,” said Barlow head coach Carol Asplund, whose team is seeded sixth in the tournament. “Luckily, I have hitters who can put the ball anywhere on the court.”

Having captured its sixth straight SWC championship less than a week earlier, the Falcons went to work in the first set, building a 10-4 lead with the help of a five-point serving run by Jessica Muczynski. Barlow continued with some strong netplay by Ava Campano and Kiara Robichaud, going up 20-9 before closing out the set.

“Barlow played absolutely great,” said Masuk head coach Brian Coloma, whose team beat the Falcons 3-2 in the regular season. “They worked really hard.”

It was more of the same in the next set, as the Falcons went up 12-5. Kills by Masuk’s Emily Steffens and Brianna Craig helped in slowing down the Falcons, but a kill by Campano got them to set point, which they won on the serve of Riley Paradise.

Masuk, however, would not go quietly. With the score tied at 20-20 in the third set , an errant hit on Barlow’s part put the visitors in the lead. Hine’s block got her team to set point before shutting the door on a kill by Craig.

“We missed more serves in that game than in any other game,” said Asplund. “We weren’t passing well. That kind of threw us off our game. They were playing great defense and they were getting balls up that other teams usually don’t get up, and they had some great defenders.”

Masuk stayed in contention for the first part of the fourth and final set before Campano and Robichaud stepped it up at the net, as the Falcons reeled off six straight points to lead 12-6. The Panthers also faulted on a couple of serves. Four straight by Taylor Paradise allowed the Falcons to punch their ticket to the semifinals.

The Falcons ran their offensive sets to near perfection on Saturday when they visited third-seeded Stratford. A 3-0 (25-14, 25-14 and 25-12) sweep ended what Stratford coach Lisa Buccieri had described as her team’s “dream season.”

“We made some mistakes tonight (the coach wasn’t happy about 10 missed serves), and there’s always room for improvement,” said Asplund, who in the last 10 years has reached four finals, some in different divisions, and is still looking for that first state title.

“To me and our players, it’s all about practice,” she added. “I want our players to get anywhere from 200 to 300 touches in each practice. We probably touch the ball more than any other team in our conference. Maybe more than any other team in the state.”

Barlow’s rate of kill shots was better than 12 per game on Saturday night. Most of that can be credited to setter Caitlin Colangelo, who had 39 assists.

“If she gets us the ball in the perfect set, we like to co-operate with her,” said senior outside hitter Campano, who had 14 kills, with half of them coming in the first set.

“We work very hard in all of our practices,” said Campano, who took up volleyball only in her freshman year when she decided to give up cheerleading for the sport. “Coach Carol is the best at instilling a habit in us. It becomes a mind-set.”

Stratford was never given the opportunity to get a lead in any one of the three games. Many times, the Red Devils fell behind by close to 10 points.

“They cover every inch of the floor,” said Buccieri, whose team wound up with 20 wins against only four losses, the most victories the coach has had in her 28-year career at Stratford.

In addition to Campano, the Falcons got 16 kills from Kiara Robichaud, who put on a clinic with her outside hitting, especially in the second game.