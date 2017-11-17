Safety measures to be installed at West Redding Metro-North train crossing

New safety measures and new train horn protocols will soon be coming to the West Redding Metro-North station.

A flexible delineator post and additional paint stripes will be visible on Topstone Road in response to concerns voiced by neighbors at an Aug. 9 forum.

According to Stephen Curley, supervising rail officer of the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the changes will “further channelize roadway traffic and improve the visibility of the crossing.”

A high-strength plastic post with reflective tape will be installed along the edge of Topstone Road and Simpaug Turnpike at the railroad crossing. “It demarcates the edge of the road and provides guidance through the crossing, especially at night,” he said.

The additional paint striping will consist of four-inch wide, white edge lines, also known as shoulder lines, “to demarcate the edge of the road,” he said. “[There will also be] an extension of the double-yellow centerline over the railroad crossing.”

Both these measures are scheduled to be implemented before the end of the year, once the town approves them, Curley said.

These measures were chosen after representatives from the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the Metro-North Railroad, the Federal Railroad Administration, and the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority performed a diagnostic review of the Topstone crossing on Oct. 17.

A second review of the site was made on Wednesday, Nov. 8, by a consultant hired by Metro-North through the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to assess safety measures at train crossings in the area.

Curley added that since the town of Redding is responsible for the maintenance of the roadway, the town must agree that it will continue to maintain the posts and markings once they are installed.

Curley said that while these two immediate treatments were agreed upon, other options and recommendations in regard to train safety are still being evaluated.

Train horn noise

According to Curley, the DOT and Metro-North have been monitoring train noise levels at the two public crossings in town and conducting various diagnostic tests. The state DOT expects to finish its analysis later this month, and will present its findings to Redding officials.

Redding resident Kristin Mauck, who lives near the West Redding train station and operates a business out of her home, said that she — along with her neighbors — is growing impatient with the ongoing issue.

She suggested the town hold a second public forum to provide specifics about what the next steps will be.

“I have repeatedly sent videos and audiotapes and complaints to Curley, [First Selectman Julia] Pemberton and [CTDOT Commissioner James] Redeker, showing the abusing protocol of horn blasting. We are being abused by 110 decibels of train horn blasting constantly, day in and day out.”

According to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), which enforces rail safety regulations, the pattern for blowing the train horn remains two long, one short, and one long blast. Mauck said the rule is being abused by some conductors on a regular basis.

“The guy I call the multiplier — while they’re required to do four blasts, this guy blows excessively every single time, about 30 blasts per crossing,” she said. “It’s his calling card.

“Your life gets interrupted,” she said. “We want abusers addressed.”

Mauck said home values will continue to decline in West Redding “until real changes are made — the installation of Quiet Zones [a section of a rail line where horns are not sounded when trains are approaching the tracks], electrified tracks and new trains rather than the old diesel chunky clunkers spilling pollution fumes at each pass.”

She added that residents and businesses affected by the noise have been told that the town has no money for the needed safety gates that are required by a quiet zone.

“It seems to us, though, that additional forums must be held to explore the funding, and to inquire if federal money might be available to pay for this,” Mauck said. “We hope to hear more with the results of the diagnostic reviews.”