John Read eighth graders get lesson from memoir writing expert

About 25 eighth graders listened attentively as their classmate, Keara Champagne, read a short memoir she wrote about her grandmother.

“After her mother died when she was only 16 years old, my grandmother took over the care of her younger siblings,” said Keara, 13, during a memoir writing workshop at John Read Middle School on Thursday, Nov. 9.

“She later went on to attend a good college and married a nice man,” Keara read.

The workshop was taught by Redding resident Gail Hall Howard, a published writer and teacher who was a special guest at John Read.

From Keara’s account of her grandmother, Howard said it was obvious how much pride Keara has for her. “I can tell you admire that kind of strength and you know this quality can be passed down to you.”

The lesson was part of the students’ narrative writing unit, according to English teacher Danielle Lingo.

“They all get several opportunities to write short memoirs,” Lingo said. “They will figure out which one spoke to them the most, and that piece will be graded and published in The Pilot.”

Memoir writing teaches students to reflect on their insights about their relationships in the world — “to understand themselves better and to discover through their writing how they really feel about things,” said Howard, who has a master of fine arts degree.

Howard has written for The Massachusetts Review, Fairfield County Magazine, Multicultural Review, and The Voice Literary Supplement. She has taught memoir workshops to seniors in Westport and Redding, and courses at Norwalk Community College, the University of Bridgeport, and the University of Massachusetts.

“Writing things down helps keep memories alive,” Howard said.

After several students read their pieces aloud, they received feedback from their peers and teacher.

Like Keara, 13-year-old Elizabeth Darmofal wrote about her grandmother. “Whenever my parents go on trips, she steps in to take care of me,” Elizabeth said. “Grammy lives close by, in Ridgefield. I see her a lot and she is a big part of my life. She is the person to call if I can’t get ahold of mom and dad.”

Nicholas Miceli, 13, wrote about a memory of when he was 5 and broke a lamp while playing in the home of his grandmother, whom he calls Noni.

He said that when his grandmother found out about the lamp, although she was angry, he could still tell how much she loves him.

Once the lesson was over, the students spoke about how much they got out of it.

Laighton Schur, 13, who wrote about his bond with his grandfather — whom he calls Poppy — said he loves writing.

“I love being able to share my stories with the class,” Laighton said. “It’s nice to share comments from a group of kids your age.”

Nicholas said he liked getting advice from a professional writer.

“I am glad that I was able to hear what she thought. I feel more confident in my writing this year,” he said. “I tend to speak up whenever there is a class activity.”

“I love this focused writing,” Elizabeth said. “This has a range that’s broad enough for me to choose but also lets me focus on one thing. I love hearing my classmates’ ideas. I feel like it inspires me.”

Maria Frederick, the library media specialist, explained that memoir writing serves as a “mirror and a window, so they are able to look at themselves but also beyond themselves,” she said. “Kids who are 13 and 14 are able to start understanding the world around them, the people and relationships.”

