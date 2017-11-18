Heritage Center News and Activities

Special programs and notes

Our Wednesday activities are canceled this week in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday. We will be back to our regular schedule on Monday, Nov. 27.

Create your own holiday decorative candle centerpiece — Monday, Nov. 27, 1 p.m. This workshop is sponsored by Bethel Health Care and is free. All materials and step-by-step directions are provided. Register by Nov. 22.

Book discussion group — Monday, Nov. 27, 1 p.m. Shanghai Girls by Lisa See will be the focus of the discussion. Contact Dona Abel ([email protected]) for further details and/or questions.

Opera Talk — Tuesday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. Free. Jean Schroeder.

Holiday Luncheon — Thursday, Dec. 7, noon. Reservations are currently being accepted. Cost: $7.

Lunch and Learn — Thursday, Dec. 14, noon. Drs. Paz and Grupta will be discussing pain management and replacement surgery. Free.

Solo Harp Concert — Wednesday, Dec. 20. Professional harpist Rebecca Swett will perform classical and holiday music and share information about her harp. Cost: $3.

Lunch at the Heritage Center — CW Resources provides lunch each Tuesday and Wednesday at noon for a donation of $3. Those interested in attending lunch need to register one week in advance and no later than 1 p.m. on Wednesday. For the month’s menu, contact the office.

Please note: For all weekly classes at the Heritage Center, register at the office at the beginning of each month before class begins so instructors can have accurate rosters.

The week ahead:

Monday, Nov. 20

9 a.m. — Beginning Tai Chi*

10 a.m. — Tai Chi*

1:30 p.m. — Advanced Genealogy* (last class until spring)

2 p.m. — Creating with clay*

3:30 p.m. — Beginning Genealogy* (last class until spring)

Tuesday, Nov. 21

10 a.m.-noon — Reiki sessions available by prior appointment*

10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Acupuncture and/or massage, available by appointment*

Noon — Lunch* prepared by CW Resources (reservations needed by noon on Wednesday of the prior week)

Noon — Yoga for the Rest of Us

12:30 — Bridge

1:00 — Art: Painting in all mediums*

Wednesday, Nov. 22

All programs are canceled due to Thanksgiving holiday

Noon — Lunch* prepared by CW Resources (reservations needed by noon on Wednesday of the prior week)

Thursday, Nov. 23

Closed for Thanksgiving holiday

Friday, Nov. 24

Closed for Thanksgiving holiday

*Requires registration fee. Contact the Heritage Center for details and registration information.

Information

The Heritage Center’s routine schedule of operation is Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Stop by the office in the community center or call 203-938-9725 for further information on programs and to register for activities. Free van service for seniors needing transportation to medical and special services is also offered. The van service operates Mondays through Thursdays with first pickup at 9 a.m. and last take-home at 4:30 p.m. It also does Friday morning runs for trips to the bank, grocery store and library. Call the Heritage Center office at least one week in advance to schedule a ride.