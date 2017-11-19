Occupants and pets escape house fire in Weston

The Weston Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Saw Mill Road in Weston on Saturday afternoon.

Arriving units found heavy fire and smoke issuing from the rear of the residence.

Saw Mill Road is shared with the town of Fairfield. The Fairfield Fire Department responded after receiving 9-1-1 calls as well. A joint effort between both departments quickly brought the fire under control, according to a fire official.

Three occupants and two pets escaped the blaze unharmed. The Weston Fire Marshal is investigating.

Thirty Weston firefighters responded to the call with Weston fire apparatus E-4, E-7, E-2, E-1, Rescue 5 and Car 2 (Incident Command). Assisting were Fairfield Fire Rescue, Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department and Redding Fire & EMS Company #1 which provided station coverage.