Should girls join Boy Scouts?

Redding parents have mixed reactions

Jacob Cedusky, assistant scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 15 in Redding, said the Oct. 11 decision by the Boy Scouts of America to allow girls into its program is a good one.

“I was immediately excited about it,” said Cedusky, who was in Boy Scouts from age 8 to 20 and earned his Eagle Scout rank. “I see it as expanding the opportunity to include more people.”

According to Boy Scouts of America, beginning in 2018, families may sign up their daughters, as well as their sons, for Cub Scouts. In addition, existing packs may choose to establish a new girls pack, establish a pack that consists of girl dens and boy dens, or remain an all-boy pack.

Cub Scout dens will be single-gender — all boys or all girls. Using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts program, the organization will also offer a program for older girls to earn the Eagle Scout rank — the highest rank a Boy Scout can attain.

“The Boy Scout experience has proven to me time and time again how excellent a program it is for young people,” said Cedusky, whose 12-year-old son, Ian, is a Boy Scout. His 16-year-old daughter, Emma, spent several months in the Venture Crew — a co-ed program for teens founded in 1998 that is part of the Boy Scouts.

“It gives them real-life experience, helps them develop and challenges them,” he said. “While hiking 15 miles with a pack on your back, you learn a lot about yourself and about how much you can do.”

“If you try something and fail, that failure is a teaching moment, and Scouts presents that to you, time and time again,” Cedusky said.

Emma said if she could have become an Eagle Scout, she would have.

“It would be such a good opportunity,” she said. “I watched my dad and brother do it. I also have a lot of [male] friends who do the program.”

Emma said that she saw Boy Scouts participate in a lot of activities last summer at Camp Sequassen in New Hartford, when she went there as part of the Venture Crew.

“While I just stayed one night, I saw all these fun things — they had an archery range, zip lining and rope coursing,” she said. “I would have liked to do all that with my friends.”

Emma added that the scouting programs that are an option for girls “aren’t as exciting. They don’t do as much,” she said.

Like Cedusky, Redding resident Lori Walker agreed with the decision that girls should be allowed in Boy Scouts, since, she said, everywhere else in the world, boys and girls are in Boy Scouts together.

“In most places internationally, it’s called scouting, not boy scouting or girl scouting,” said Walker, whose sons, 19 and 21, are both Eagle Scouts. Walker led her older son’s Boy Scout den for many years, and later became committee chair of Redding’s Troop 15. She is currently an adviser for Venturing Crew 777.

She said, in addition, that all children are different and no one should feel limited by not being allowed to join a particular group. She added that boys, in turn, should be able to join Girl Scouts.

“This decision should not be based on gender but instead on individual preferences of the type of program the young person wants to participate in,” Walker said.

George Hresko, cubmaster of Pack 118 in Redding, said that this decision goes along with the overall inclusiveness of the Boy Scouts toward girls and entire families.

“From the pack perspective, we have always been family-oriented,” said Hresko, who has 8-year-old boy-girl twins.

“At pack meetings and on campouts, there are always brothers and sisters. We don’t make anyone leave. We include the Scout’s older and younger brothers and sisters in all our games and activities,” said Hresko, whose daughter attends many scouting activities with her brother and father.

“Once my daughter Ava joins Boy Scouts, she will finally be able to get recognition, credit and patches for the things in the troop that she already does, such as making a Pinewood Derby car and going on hikes,” he said. “She would be thrilled.”

“I am looking forward to joining and doing all of the crafts and camping in the Cub Scouts,” Ava said.

Hresko added that this decision gives girls a choice. They can be in both Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, if they choose.

“As a parent, I’m not reinforcing any traditional stereotypes,” he said, adding that his son Baron is the only boy on his cheerleading team — the Aspetuck Wildcats, an Easton- and Redding-based tackle football and competitive cheer organization.

“If the cheerleaders can accept the boys, it makes sense that the Boy Scouts can accept girls,” Hresko added.

Others, however, are not in favor of girls becoming Boy Scouts, including Redding resident Stephanie Gregory.

“Having been a Girl Scout leader for 16 years, I feel Girl Scouts need a place of their own,” said Gregory, a mother of 17- and 20-year-old girls.

Gregory is the service unit manager for Redding Girl Scouts and leads Troop 50480.

Gregory said she feels this way because she sees a big discrepancy in ability and interests between boys and girls of the same age.

“This is especially true in the younger grades. The way they develop is so different,” she said. “Boys really want action. Girls are more mature in certain aspects. They have a longer attention span than boys of the same age.”

She explained that in Girl Scouts, leaders regularly assess their members about their interests. “We do an affinity chart and a blind vote for what they want to do every year,” she said.

She also said that while the Boys Scout curriculum is laid out, girls have many options in Girl Scouts, such as being a delegate and going to a national convention, learning to code and sew, mentoring and learning about STEM — science, technology, engineering and math.

Victoria Ericson, Girl Scout leader for Troop 50731, said that while Boy Scouts may be a good choice for girls who enjoy family-based activities, it would not be good for those who want to learn to take on leadership roles.

“From a very young age, we tell the girls that they are in charge of the troop,” said Ericson, a Girl Scout Gold Award recipient [the highest rank one can attain in Girl Scouts]. “We treat the kids like they are adults.”

In addition, she said, if girls could be Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, it would set the girls up to say they are less valuable than boys.

“This is exactly the opposite of what the Girl Scouts is trying to teach girls, so this concerns me as a leader,” she said.

Ericson said that safety should also be a factor in the decision.

“Girl Scouts has changed significantly over the years,” she said. “Today, you have to ensure girls’ safety, and to me this is a big risk factor that I don’t think the Boy Scouts have a history of dealing with.”

She added that regardless of how many girls end up becoming Boy Scouts, “I don’t think this will lead to the end of Girl Scouting.”