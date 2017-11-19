Police log: Criminal arrest, Driving while intoxicated

Criminal arrest

On Friday, Nov. 10, Chafine Champagne, 31, of West Haven, turned herself in on a PRAWN (failure to appear) warrant. She was arrested but did not appear in court. This stemmed from motor vehicle charges. She had a court-set bond of $1,000 and is to appear in court on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m.

Driving while intoxicated

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m., there was a two-car motor vehicle accident at Cross Highway and Newtown Turnpike.

The first vehicle was driven by Newtown resident Charles Mills, 63, was sitting at a stop sign, attempting to make a right turn on Cross Highway. He failed to complete the turn and his car collided with the front driver’s side of the second vehicle, driven by Lorcan O’Connor, 48, of Redding. Mills was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, and released on a $250 cash bond. He has a court date of Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. He was released on a $250 cash bond.

Stats:

Total calls: 129

Animal control investigation: 1

Assault: 0

Untimely death: 1

Assist EMS: 5

Assist fire: 3

Home and business alarms: 14

Missing person: 0

Motor vehicle accidents: 6

Suspicious person/vehicle: 3

Crisis intervention: 0

Traffic offenses: