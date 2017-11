Redding will celebrate the winter season with its annual tree lighting event on the Town Green, on Saturday, Dec. 2, starting at 3:30 p.m.

The Georgetown Lions Club will be on hand serving hot cocoa.

The Redding Town Green is at 100 Hill Road.

Check the Redding Pilot or call Park and Recreation for more information the week before the event.

Redding Park and Recreation is at 203-938-2551.