Shaban, former GOP state rep, to run for attorney general

Former Republican state Rep. John Shaban announced Tuesday his intention to form a candidate committee to run for Connecticut attorney general.

Shaban will be filing paperwork with the State Elections Enforcement Commission, and has already spoken with most of the Republican gubernatorial candidates and the Republican Attorneys General Association about his plans.

“Connecticut’s economy continues to underperform, starving our citizens of the promise and prosperity they deserve,” Shaban said in a press release. “The attorney general can help by easing barriers to success for businesses and individuals.”

Shaban represented the 135th District, which includes Easton, Weston and Redding, from 2011 until 2017.

He was the Republican Party and Independent Party candidate in Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District in 2016, losing to Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Jim Himes.

Shaban has a degree in environmental law and has been practicing law for 25 years as a commercial litigator, representing businesses and individuals on matters large and small. He is a partner at Whitman Breed Abbott & Morgan in Greenwich, and started his career with Kelley Drye & Warren in Stamford and New York City.

“My time in the legislature, coupled with my decades of experience practicing commercial law, will enable me to help a new administration correct our course,” Shaban said in a press release. “Gov. Malloy and his team have created economic uncertainty and stagnation. Connecticut needs a fair and stable legal environment for employers and employees to thrive.”