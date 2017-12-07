Democratic Town Committee disappointed over Board of Education appointment

I am disappointed that the qualified candidate nominated by the Democratic Town Committee, Catherine Vecchiarelli, wasn’t appointed to join the Board of Education. The Redding voters had elected a Democratic majority to this board.

I am very disheartened by the fact that the Republicans on the board ignored the will of the electorate and chose to disregard past practice by refusing to seat a Democrat to replace a Democrat. Instead, they injected partisanship into what should have been a non-controversial process.

Interestingly, this led to the appointment of someone the Republicans had previously rejected. Nevertheless, I do want to congratulate Chris Parkin for his appointment. I have no doubt that he will make a strong, positive contribution to the board.