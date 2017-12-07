The Redding Pilot

Democratic Town Committee disappointed over Board of Education appointment

By Daniel Barrett, Democratic Town Committee chairman on December 7, 2017 in Community, News, Politics & Elections, Schools, Town Government · 1 Comments

I am disappointed that the qualified candidate nominated by the Democratic Town Committee, Catherine Vecchiarelli, wasn’t appointed to join the Board of Education. The Redding voters had elected a Democratic majority to this board.

I am very disheartened by the fact that the Republicans on the board ignored the will of the electorate and chose to disregard past practice by refusing to seat a Democrat to replace a Democrat. Instead, they injected partisanship into what should have been a non-controversial process.

Interestingly, this led to the appointment of someone the Republicans had previously rejected. Nevertheless, I do want to congratulate Chris Parkin for his appointment. I have no doubt that he will make a strong, positive contribution to the board.

  • Normnutman

    I find it humorous that you blame the Republican party for forcing this method of selection, yet the Democratic board members did not even vote for the candidate the Democratic Party put forth. If I recall properly, CT Statutes require something similar to these proceedings or you would have blocked the process and appointed your own candidate. I guess political affiliation is more important to you than the quality of candidate and the impact they would have on the town.nnI would enjoy an explanation to the “will of the electorate” as the process put forth was as close as one could come without a special election. You however, prefer the dictatorship method of selection. Last I checked, it Ms. Vecchiarelli was never in the general election and not elected by the voters, so your comment rings of sour grapes. nnEven with the selection, the most qualified candidate did not win, regardless of political affilation. Ms. Thompson’s resume was far superior than both candidates. To say otherwise is just laughable or blind ignorance.nnI wish Mr. Parkins nothing but success as his success means success to Redding, but your comments are just laughable as you obviously are more concerned with Democrat appointments rather than what is best for the town.

