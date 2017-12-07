The Redding Pilot

Redding resident concerned about police staffing levels

By Redding Pilot on December 7, 2017 in Community, Letters, News, Police & Fire · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

The police department staff for the town of Redding consists of one chief, one captain, four patrol supervisors, nine patrol officers, one detective, two school safety officers, one animal control officer, one communications supervisor, four full-time dispatchers, two part-time dispatchers, one special officer, and nine auxiliary officers.

In contrast, the police department for the town of Tolland, a suburb of Hartford with a population 67% larger than Redding, consists of a secretary, two resident state troopers from the Connecticut State Police (Tolland must reimburse the state for at least 85% of the fully loaded cost of each trooper) and two part-time school safety officers.

According to neighborhoodscout.com, the crime index for Redding and Tolland is virtually the same. In fact, in the most recent statistics posted, Tolland reported six violent crimes, whereas Redding reported zero. A 2016 report by the Office of Legislative Research reports that Tolland, Woodbury, Old Lyme, New Fairfield, Sherman, Southbury, and 48 other Connecticut towns participate in the Connecticut State Police Residential State Trooper Program to provide police services in those towns.

It is time for Redding taxpayers to have a frank and open discussion about how policing should be conducted in Redding and at what staffing level.

Wolf Boehme

Chalburn Road

  • Alex Gray

    I bet the police budget in Tolland is not $2.4M annually!nnFrom the day Redding police department (Redding police academy) was created, against professional advice, Douglas Fuchs has been focused on increasing his kingdom and his control over all the other first responder services in town. Throughout her 14 years of mismanagement, Natalie Ketcham provided the political backroom dealing for any expenses Douglas Fuchs would dream up. Redding’s police budget, which was growing at a rate of about 4% annually prior to Fuchs’ “coronation”, exploded its growth under Ketcham’s and Fuchs’ hunger for power and kingdom building. As soon as Fuchs took control of Redding’s “police academy” its growth went to 8% annually growing from just under $1M before Fuchs to today’s exploded and unjustified budget of $2.4M. Just days after the Newtown mass killings, Fuchs and Ketcham took shameless advantage of the situation and shoved down Redding’s taxpayers pockets two more cops. No other town did that including Newtown. As Fuchs’ spending became an issue in Redding, two years ago, Ward Mazzucco attempted to load the education budget with the cost of two cops hired by Fuchs and “assigned to the elementary and middle schools”. Fuchs has refused to do a zero-based budget always claiming that his job is to protect his cops regardless of the financial burden levied on Redding’s taxpayers.nnIt is not Fuchs’, or his replacement’s job demand money for a police service which he wants for Redding because he is not paying for it. Fuchs’ or his replacement’s job is to provide the best police service for a budget which Redding’s taxpayers can afford.nnRedding would be well advised to return to state-provided police services as opposed to continuing spending $2.4M for police service which it doesn’t need nor can afford.

