Redding resident concerned about police staffing levels

To the Editor:

The police department staff for the town of Redding consists of one chief, one captain, four patrol supervisors, nine patrol officers, one detective, two school safety officers, one animal control officer, one communications supervisor, four full-time dispatchers, two part-time dispatchers, one special officer, and nine auxiliary officers.

In contrast, the police department for the town of Tolland, a suburb of Hartford with a population 67% larger than Redding, consists of a secretary, two resident state troopers from the Connecticut State Police (Tolland must reimburse the state for at least 85% of the fully loaded cost of each trooper) and two part-time school safety officers.

According to neighborhoodscout.com, the crime index for Redding and Tolland is virtually the same. In fact, in the most recent statistics posted, Tolland reported six violent crimes, whereas Redding reported zero. A 2016 report by the Office of Legislative Research reports that Tolland, Woodbury, Old Lyme, New Fairfield, Sherman, Southbury, and 48 other Connecticut towns participate in the Connecticut State Police Residential State Trooper Program to provide police services in those towns.

It is time for Redding taxpayers to have a frank and open discussion about how policing should be conducted in Redding and at what staffing level.

Wolf Boehme