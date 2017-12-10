The Redding Pilot

Police Log: Narcotic violation, Failure to appear

By Redding Pilot on December 10, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 2 Comments

Narcotic violation

On Thursday, Nov. 30, at 1:46 a.m., a car was stopped on Route 107 and Umpawaug Road for a headlight violation. After speaking with the operator — Dean Rapp of Weston, 23 — the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Rapp was asked about the odor and denied having any drugs in the vehicle.

The officer had Rapp step out of the vehicle to conduct a search. While searching, the officer found under the front driver’s side seat a plastic Ziploc bag containing a green, leafy substance. The substance tested positive for marijuana — it contained .26 ounce.

Rapp was issued an infraction complaint ticket for operating an unregistered motor vehicle and for possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana.

Failure to appear

On Sunday, Dec. 3, at 11:42 a.m., Keith Innes, 34, who lives in Torrington but is formerly of Redding, was arrested for larceny in the second degree on a PRAWN warrant that originated in Redding on June 24, 2010. At the time of the arrest, he was being held on bond by the Torrington Police Department.

Stats:

  • Total calls: 141
  • Animal control investigation: 3
  • Assault: 0
  • Untimely death: 0
  • Assist EMS: 14
  • Assist fire: 1
  • Home and business alarms: 12
  • Missing person: 0
  • Motor vehicle accidents: 8
  • Suspicious person/vehicle: 3
  • Crisis intervention: 1
  • Well-being check: 0

Traffic offenses

  • Total traffic stops: 40
  • Tickets issued: 1
  • Written warnings: 21
  • Verbal warnings: 6
  • DWI arrests: 0

 

Related posts:

  1. OPINION: Peter Hanson ‘always tried to lift people up’
  2. Police Log: Driving while intoxicated, Motorcycle crash, Damage to a flag
  3. Police Log: Driving in the wrong lane, car went into a pole, motorcycle crash
  4. Man charged with assault, DWI, reckless driving turns himself in to Redding police

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Redding children have fun playing in first snow of the season Next Post Food: The feigned grain
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Laura Gelfand

    The headline of the article CLEARLY states narcotics. What narcotics were found if any? Are you trying to imply that marijuana is a narcotic?

  • Alex Gray

    And this is worth $2.4M annually and an “army” of employees and equipment for a battalion, in a small town with huge financial problems, 9000 residents, and ZERO crime? REALLY?

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress