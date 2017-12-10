Police Log: Narcotic violation, Failure to appear

Narcotic violation

On Thursday, Nov. 30, at 1:46 a.m., a car was stopped on Route 107 and Umpawaug Road for a headlight violation. After speaking with the operator — Dean Rapp of Weston, 23 — the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Rapp was asked about the odor and denied having any drugs in the vehicle.

The officer had Rapp step out of the vehicle to conduct a search. While searching, the officer found under the front driver’s side seat a plastic Ziploc bag containing a green, leafy substance. The substance tested positive for marijuana — it contained .26 ounce.

Rapp was issued an infraction complaint ticket for operating an unregistered motor vehicle and for possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana.

Failure to appear

On Sunday, Dec. 3, at 11:42 a.m., Keith Innes, 34, who lives in Torrington but is formerly of Redding, was arrested for larceny in the second degree on a PRAWN warrant that originated in Redding on June 24, 2010. At the time of the arrest, he was being held on bond by the Torrington Police Department.

Stats:

Total calls: 141

Animal control investigation: 3

Assault: 0

Untimely death: 0

Assist EMS: 14

Assist fire: 1

Home and business alarms: 12

Missing person: 0

Motor vehicle accidents: 8

Suspicious person/vehicle: 3

Crisis intervention: 1

Well-being check: 0

Traffic offenses