Pemberton asked to ‘cease and desist’ publicly discussing Fuchs’s employment status

The attorney for Redding police Chief Doug Fuchs — who was put on administrative leave of absence pending the outcome of an investigation — is demanding that First Selectman Julia Pemberton stop discussing his client’s employment status in public.

In a letter obtained through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), Stuart Katz, who represents Fuchs, wrote that he is concerned over the great distress that his client is experiencing in regard to the way Pemberton handled issues relating to his employment.

Katz is therefore insisting that Pemberton immediately refrain from discussing Fuchs’s employment status in any public forum, other than as required by law.

The issues to which Katz is referring pertain to multiple complaints against Fuchs filed over the past year by the Redding Fire & EMS Company, a civilian named Sebastian Martinez, the Redding Police Union, and others.

In addition, on May 16, a civilian complaint was filed by Sean Morris that is related to the events of April 11, 2016, when Redding resident Peter Valenti was found hanging by a noose in a shed outside his Blueberry Hill Road home. Valenti’s body was initially mistaken for a dummy by the first police officer who found it. Then, according to another complaint, Fuchs refused to allow an emergency medical technician to check on Valenti, saying he was already dead. Valenti’s family has filed suit saying he was, in fact, alive and could have been saved.

According to Gayle Sullivan, a Valenti family attorney with the firm McEnery Price Messey & Sullivan, when the call came in to go to Valenti’s home, “the dispatcher should have sent the EMT people with the police, and they didn’t. They only sent the police,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan further stated that when Redding police officers found Valenti hanging in the shed, they “didn’t do any first aid on him. All those officers are obligated to perform first aid, and no one did.”

In addition, Sullivan said that when the paramedics team came with cardiac machines, “there was a heart rhythm on the machine. The strip has a time of 11:56 a.m. At that time, Valenti had a cardiac rhythm that required resuscitation efforts, so he was survivable.”

As a result of that case, Fuchs was placed on paid administrative leave of absence on Oct. 31, pending the results of an investigation into his handling of the event.

Katz’s letter, dated Wednesday, Nov. 22, was addressed to attorney Michael LaVelle of Pullman & Comley — who represents the town of Redding.

In the letter, Katz gave several reasons why he feels Pemberton did not handle his client’s employment status in a professional manner — the first of which concerns the emergency Board of Selectmen meeting on the evening of Monday, Oct. 30, when Fuchs was placed on administrative leave.

Katz said there did not appear to be any rush to hold an emergency Board of Selectmen meeting on that day.

“Calling an ‘emergency meeting’ created an inaccurate impression of urgency and suggested that there was some risk associated with not proceeding on an emergency basis,” Katz wrote.

In addition, Katz said, Fuchs was not given the opportunity to review the report of the complaint against him filed on March 20 by Martinez. According to this complaint, in Pemberton’s written reprimand to Fuchs — which was obtained through an FOIA request — she wrote that Fuchs attacked Martinez’s character and reputation in a memo Fuchs wrote on Feb. 8 to Chief Sean McKenny of the Redding Fire and EMS Co. #1.

In that case, which was found to have standing, the investigation determined that Fuchs had committed conduct “unbecoming,” Pemberton said during a Nov. 20 Board of Selectmen meeting.

In his letter, Katz wrote that his client was not allowed to say anything in response to the report of Martinez’s complaint prior to the “imposition of a disciplinary ‘written reprimand’ by [Pemberton],” on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Katz further wrote that it would have been appropriate to provide Fuchs some opportunity to respond to the report in a draft form, and to be heard before the “imposition of disciplinary measures.”

Katz referred again to the Oct. 30 Board of Selectmen meeting, and said the agenda item at that meeting should have been scheduled for the executive session, and that Fuchs should have been advised that it was on the agenda.

“Neither of these things happened,” Katz wrote. “Instead, the First Selectman read what appeared to be a prepared statement in a public session, in which she revealed substantial detail about Fuchs’s employment status, including her unilateral imposition of disciplinary measures.”

Katz wrote that of even greater concern to him was what he referred to as “the selective and misleading nature of [Pemberton’s] comments.”

“The First Selectman focused her comments solely on the single allegation that Attorney [Patrick] McHale determined that was ‘sustained,’” Katz said.

McHale, an attorney with Kainen, Escalera & McHale in Hartford, is conducting an internal investigation of the chief’s activities.

“She completely failed to explain that McHale determined that 12 of the 14 allegations against Fuchs were either ‘unfounded’ or ‘not sustained,’” Katz wrote.

In an added comment at the bottom of Katz’s letter, he wrote that one of the other allegations against Fuchs appears to have been partially sustained, but was not addressed by Pemberton — either in her correspondence to Fuchs or at the Nov. 21 Board of Selectmen meeting.

Katz wrote that by presenting her comments the way she did at the meeting, Pemberton created a misleading and inaccurate impression that the entire complaint was “meritorious.”

Katz said these actions are harmful to his client’s reputation.

Katz added that Cohen and Wolf, the law firm representing Fuchs, continues to believe that the allegation that was found to be sustained was based on incomplete information “and that if the chief’s offer to provide additional documentation to Attorney McHale had been accepted, the finding likely would have been different,” he said.

Katz wrote that the situation is negatively affecting Fuchs’s professional reputation. “He has acted professionally at all times and cannot simply stand by while his rights are ignored and his reputation is smeared. … Depriving Chief Fuchs of due process rights and selectively disclosing misleading information to the public operates to his significant and irreparable detriment.”

Katz wrote that Cohen and Wolf demands Pemberton immediately “cease and desist discussing Fuchs’ employment status in any public forum, other than as required by applicable law,” and that she take appropriate measures to correct and clarify McHale’s conclusions.

Pemberton said she was unable to comment on the matter.

